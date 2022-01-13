-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 116,410 shares of company stock worth $737,718. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 402,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,447. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

