$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBDC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $468,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $120,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $529.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.65. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

