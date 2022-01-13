-$0.22 EPS Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPPI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SPPI opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $188.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

