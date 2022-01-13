-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Wolfspeed reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolfspeed.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $111.00 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.55.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

