-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Wolfspeed reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolfspeed.
A number of brokerages have commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
