-$0.08 EPS Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Cronos Group reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 115,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,574. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.64. Cronos Group has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

