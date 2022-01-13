-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEPT shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,943. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 145,955 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth $2,311,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

