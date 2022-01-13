-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

ASUR stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Asure Software in the second quarter worth about $278,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

