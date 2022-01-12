ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 147,932 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.41.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

