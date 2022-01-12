ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 147,932 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.41.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.
About ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)
ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.
