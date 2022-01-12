ZUSD Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $156,726.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

