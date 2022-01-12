Zumiez Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Zumiez stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

