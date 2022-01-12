ZUM TOKEN Reaches Market Cap of $599,769.63 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 161.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $599,769.63 and approximately $77,864.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.75 or 0.00452490 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

