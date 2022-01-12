ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 144,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $9,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

