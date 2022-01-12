ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $75.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $56.73 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.66, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $18,882,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,038,742 shares of company stock worth $1,181,262,324 in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $254,231,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

