ZeuxCoin (ZUC) One Day Volume Hits $12.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 42.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $190,099.30 and $12.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

