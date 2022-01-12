Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $684,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

