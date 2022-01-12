Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $21.74

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $22.80. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZEAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

