Zap Price Reaches $0.0134 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Zap has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $80,540.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

