Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Zalando from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Zalando stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Zalando has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

