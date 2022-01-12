Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Hold

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

MAPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of MAPS opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,716,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

