Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Strong-Buy

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $317.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 100.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 73,159 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,529,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,425,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.