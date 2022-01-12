Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $263.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.12. Coherent has a 1 year low of $144.85 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,116,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Coherent by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

