Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to “Buy”

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,677. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $134,194.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 350.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

