Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ADT (NYSE:ADT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ADT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.21.

ADT opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at about $165,236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADT by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADT by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in ADT by 383.2% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 949,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ADT by 135.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 819,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

