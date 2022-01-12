Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) to Hold

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. The business had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Prospect Capital by 21.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,151,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after buying an additional 557,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 353,061 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 1,925,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.