Zacks Investment Research Lowers ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) to Hold

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ModivCare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

