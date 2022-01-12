Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Hold

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fanhua by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fanhua
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
