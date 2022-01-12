Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Hold

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.08 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fanhua by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.