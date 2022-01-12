Zacks Investment Research Lowers Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

EXPR stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.67. Express has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $471.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Express will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

