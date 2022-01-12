Zacks Investment Research Lowers Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Strong Sell

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,661. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,675,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.