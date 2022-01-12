Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) to Sell

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBX. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

UBX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,239. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 178.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 64.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 103,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 261,489 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

