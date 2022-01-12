Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TMST stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 142.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.