Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

