Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Sell

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OCGN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

