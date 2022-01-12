Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

KURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $38.57.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

