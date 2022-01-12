Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

