Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) to Sell

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of CURI stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,475. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $304.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.