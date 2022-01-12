Zacks: Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. 1,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,952. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.34.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

