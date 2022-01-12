Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,699. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Mattel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,107 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Mattel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

