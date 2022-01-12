Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.04. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on H. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:H traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.92. 828,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,296. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

