Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Ferro posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 5,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Ferro has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 20.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 8,521.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 786,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 777,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

