Zacks: Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. AT&T reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

T stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 627,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,201,395. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.