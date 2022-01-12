Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report $44.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.15 million to $45.20 million. Veritone posted sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $104.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of VERI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $651.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $50.34.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veritone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Veritone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

