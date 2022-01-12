Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report sales of $245.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.05 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $91.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $780.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $801.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

RLJ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.54. 42,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,623. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.