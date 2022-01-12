Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.70 Million

Brokerages expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report sales of $306.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.60 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $21.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,329.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $369.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.74 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $173.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $240.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in REGENXBIO by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 525,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.