Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to post $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $14.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $15.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.36. 1,767,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

