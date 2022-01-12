Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report sales of $23.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.61 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $30.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $105.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.42 million to $106.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.27 million, with estimates ranging from $82.42 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CTT. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $424.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

