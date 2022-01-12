Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.04. Camden National posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Camden National during the second quarter valued at $91,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. 403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Camden National has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

