Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the highest is $29.30 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $25.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $115.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.52 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.86 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $123.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $660.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $374,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,097,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 330,513 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,775 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $4,575,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $4,393,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

