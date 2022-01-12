Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,487,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

