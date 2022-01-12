Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Marchex reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

MCHX opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Marchex has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.