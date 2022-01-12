Zacks: Analysts Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

